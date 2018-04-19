‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson Spotted With Blossoming Baby Bump

Kym Johnson Herjavec is currently expecting twins with husband Robert Herjavec, and the Dancing With the Stars pro is quickly nearing her due date.

The dancer was spotted out and about on Wednesday running errands in Los Angeles, putting her baby bump on full display in a tight black tank top, ripped skinny jeans and black ankle boots.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Johnson Herjavec was seen holding a large black purse and heading to a white car.

The mom-to-be recently opened up about her pregnancy to People, sharing that her babies are “fighting for room.”

“They’re getting pretty big now,” she said. “I feel them moving around a lot. They’re fighting for room!”

“When they hear music, they move around!” she added.

The couple is expecting a boy and a girl, discovering the news at a recent party where they popped black balloons to discover the sexes of their babies.

While she has been exercising during her pregnancy, the pro explained that she’s slowed things down in the workout department “because my belly is getting so big.”

“My whole thought on this pregnancy is I’m letting my body do what it needs to do,” Johnson Herjavec explained. “After I have the babies, I’ll take my time getting back. I haven’t gained too much weight on my arms or my legs. It does seem to be my belly.”

Johnson and Herjavec met while Herjavec was competing on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars in 2015. The couple married in 2016, and the twins will be Johnson’s first children and Herjavec’s fourth and fifth, as he has three children from a previous marriage.

“I’m more excited than nervous,” Johnson Herjavec shared. “And I’m so excited to see Robert with the babies. He’s already talking to them and singing songs at night so I’m sure they’ll recognize his voice. We can’t wait. It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kymherjavec5678