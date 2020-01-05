Kylie Jenner’s NYE Mystery Man Finally Revealed

Almost a week after Kylie Jenner was spotted getting close to a mystery man on New Year’s Eve, the man’s identity has been revealed. And not only has his identity been revealed, but TMZ has also offered some clarification regarding the man’s relationship with the reality star.

According to TMZ, the man that Jenner was spotted hanging out with on New Year’s Eve (and who could be seen on her Instagram) is Zack Bia. Bia is described as a 20-something-year-old who frequents the club scene in Los Angeles. The publication detailed that he’s rubbed elbows with everyone from Drake to The Weeknd and has dated Madison Beer in the past.

TMZ went on to note that Jenner and Bia are simply friends who have become acquainted with one another over the years. So, it doesn’t appear as though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a new man in her life just yet.

Jenner was previously in a relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares a daughter, Stormi Webster. After about two years together, the couple parted ways back in October.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source close to Jenner told PEOPLE at the time. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Following the news of their split, Jenner addressed the matter on Twitter and dispelled some rumors about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tyga in the process.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’” Jenner wrote on Twitter, addressing rumors that the two met up at his recording studio. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” the KUWTK star continued.

Like Jenner, Scott also addressed the split on social media and cleared up rumors that he cheated on his former girlfriend.

“(It’s) really affecting when u see false things said about u,” he wrote on his Instagram Story in October, per USA Today. “Once again, these false stories about me cheating are simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”