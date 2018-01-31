‘KUWTK’ Fans Go Crazy After Wikipedia Appears to Confirm Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

No news is more awaited in 2018 than the official announcement of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. So when an episode recap appeared on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Wikipedia page Wednesday, fans of the reality family lost their mind.

Everything started when a keen-eyed fan noticed that the season 14 episode 19 description momentarily read: “Following Khloe’s pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Travis Scott have some news of their own to share with their family! Kylie is pregnant!”

The next episode description read: “Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine what puppy to get and start decorating the nursery for the baby!”

Wikipedia is, of course, a crowd sourced encyclopedia, in which anyone can post anything, after which content is reviewed by a team of dedicated fact checkers that deletes questionable information.

Soon after the description was noticed, the Wikipedia entry was revised, deleting the second entry entirely and removing the description for episode 19.

But the possible trolling was enough to send many fans into a spiral.

y’all wikipedia just exposed kylie jenner for being pregnant by releasing the upcoming episodes omg pic.twitter.com/blTHlggTgG — savannah (@savannahhleahh) January 31, 2018

Omg. Can’t wait for feb 25 for that episode — Jayne Garofalo (@jayyyne_g) January 31, 2018

“Research”…. Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha 😂😂😂 Wikipedia isn’t research! pic.twitter.com/ZTc9G3jidn — Ross Field (@ross_F1984) December 11, 2017

Photo credit: Wikipedia, Instagram/@kyliejenner