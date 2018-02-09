Kylie Jenner Double-Take: Her Wax Figure Makes Unusual Appearance

Kylie Jenner’s wax figure had people in West Hollywood doing a double take.

The wax figure, which is impeccably spot-on to the 20-year-old’s actual appearance, was rolled out into the streets of West Hollywood and placed in front of popular children’s boutique Eggy, TMZ reports. Adding to the surprise, and double-takes, was the fun addition of a stroller, at first causing many passersby to believe they had spotted Jenner out on her first stroll with baby Stormi Webster.

You can see the photos on TMZ.

Jenner revealed on Feb. 4, after months of speculation, that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed their daughter, Stomi Webster, on Feb. 1, announcing the baby girl’s birth on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the 20-year-old continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Days after the birth announcement, Jenner took to Instagram again to share with her followers that she and Scott had chosen the name Stormi for their bundle of joy. The name came as a shock to many fans, who had been speculating that the couple would name their daughter “Butterfly.”