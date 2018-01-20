Kylie Jenner Reportedly Texting Tyga After Being Neglected by Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s first pregnancy has been a rocky road, and it may be leading her back to her ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

Rumors have been flying that Jenner is on bad terms with her boyfriend and baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott. Scott, 25, has been a bit of an absentee partner throughout the pregnancy, has his career has him travelling and touring almost constantly. A new report by HollywoodLife says that Scott is finally back in his girlfriend’s day-to-day life, but it may be too little too late.

“Travis has been spending more time with Kylie the past few weeks,” a source close to Jenner told reporters. “He’s got some downtime and he’s finally making her a priority. But he’s still not as present as Kylie would like. When he’s at her place he’s always on his phone, he’s very distracted and that gets Kylie upset.”

The source went on to say that, when she needs to vent, Jenner reaches out to none other than her ex-boyfriend, Michael Ray “Tyga” Nguyen-Stevenson.

“When she’s upset with Travis that’s when she starts texting with Tyga,” claims the source. “Travis would be shocked if he knew how much she’s in contact with Tyga lately. Anytime she’s mad at Travis she texts Tyga. There have been times she’s been messaging back and forth with Tyga while Travis is in the other room.”

Jenner and Tyga broke up just about a year ago, but insiders say they ended it on good terms. In fact, friends of Jenner now say that the 20-year-old simply wasn’t ready to settle down for good at the time. Their relationship was plagued with criticism for their huge age gap — about eight years — as well as the questionable timing of when it began, as Jenner may have been a minor.

Still, Jenner can’t be too averse to settling down now that she’s preparing for her first child. Her friends even told reporters that she’s really missing Tyga’s son, King Cairo Stevenson, from his previous relationship with Blac Chyna.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Jenner’s pregnancy, which is expected any time now on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner’s due date is unknown, but a moving crew was recently seen dragging a crib and other baby furniture into her house.