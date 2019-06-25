Kylie Jenner Talked ‘How Rich She Is’ at Met Gala, Alex Rodriguez Reveals

Alex Rodriguez decided to spill some tea about his night at the Met Gala this year during a new interview with Sports Illustrated, with the former MLB star sharing that he and fiancée Jennifer Lopez were seated at a table with one Kylie Jenner.

According to Rodriguez, one of Jenner’s topics of conversation during dinner was how rich she was, which, if you’ll recall, is very rich, with Forbes having named the 21-year-old the world’s youngest self-made billionaire earlier this year.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez said. “Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick and how rich she is.”

The lipstick in question is what made Kylie as rich as she is, with the reality star having launched her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015 with just three different Lip Kits. She’s since expanded into other products and launched a skincare line, Kylie Skin, this year.

Kylie received her billionaire title from Forbes in March of this year, just over three years after founding Kylie Cosmetics with money she had earned from modeling. The company now utilizes seven full-time and five part-time employees, and Kylie recently started selling her products at Ulta stores in addition to her own website.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the mom of one said. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Before Kylie hit the milestone number, many people had been taking issue with the fact that the publication deemed her self-made, a criticism the 21-year-old addressed during an interview with Paper magazine when she said that her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off at the age of 15.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

There are now reports that Kylie is considering selling Kylie Cosmetics, according to a “well-placed source” who spoke with WWD.

The insider claims that Coty Inc., a global company that owns brands including CoverGirl, OPI, Sally Hansen, Rimmel London and more, is in talks to purchase over half of Kylie Cosmetics for a whopping $600 million. Kylie would retain 49 percent of her company, which would still giver her control in the business as well as a portion of its profits.

