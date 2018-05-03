Kylie Jenner Snuggles Stormi in Sun-Drenched Snap

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott recently jetted to Turks & Caicos to celebrate Scott’s birthday, and Jenner has been sharing numerous tropical snaps on Instagram since their arrival.

One of her latest features the couple’s daughter, Stormi, hanging with her mom as they stand outside in the sunshine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Jenner wears a white mesh ensemble, her hair and makeup natural as she holds baby Stormi, with the infant also dressed in white.

The 20-year-old didn’t caption the photo, but her radiant expression and lush green background speak for themselves.

Jenner followed her mother-daughter photo with a photo of herself standing on the beach, backlit by a stunning sunset and the ocean.

The makeup mogul welcomed her daughter in February, and it’s clear her famous figure has made a definite return. Jenner didn’t caption this photo either, and frankly, she didn’t need to.

The makeup mogul recently opened up about motherhood in an interview with Evening Standard, which saw her sister Kim Kardashian asking Jenner all about her life as a new mom.

When Kardashian noted that “the early stages of motherhood are challenging,” Jenner revealed that her experience has been just the opposite.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

She continued, “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Jenner added that being a mom has made her more conscious of the future.

“I think more about the future because of her,” she said. “Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner