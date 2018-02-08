Kylie Jenner Fans Float Butterfly Theory About Stormi’s Name

A mind-blowing new theory is connecting Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s name, Stormi, to her mother’s love of butterflies.

Ever since Kylie Jenner announced the name of her daughter, Stormi, fans have been clamoring to figure out where the name came from. Fans had initially speculated that Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott would be naming their baby “Butterfly” or “Posie,” based on the amount of butterfly imagery used in the 11-minute YouTube video the Life of Kylie star dropped Sunday when she confirmed she had given birth. Now, fans are speculating that the bundle of joy was named after the butterfly effect, the theory that one small occurrence, such as a butterfly flapping its wings, can drastically change the outcome of an event, such as creating a storm.

According to the theory, which fans have been posting about on Twitter, Jenner and Scott are the butterfly that flapped its wings, while Stormi is the hurricane that was created.

Kylie’s baby might not be named after a butterfly but what if she’s named after the Butterfly Effect?

“The Butterfly Effect: This effect grants the power to cause a hurricane in China to a butterfly flapping its wings in New Mexico.” Butterfly. Hurricane. Storm. Stormi. — Hailey Carl (@haileycarl) February 7, 2018

You know the saying that sometimes a butterflies wings fluttering can cause a hurricane halfway around the world? Well hurricanes are stormi so that explains all the butterfly tattoos, the nursery, lip kit and song. BOOM MIND FRICKIN BLOWN. @KylieJenner #stormi #butterflyeffect — Sophie Ryznar (@sophryznar) February 7, 2018

I see you Kylie. Flapping wings resulting in a later STORM(i) = the BUTTERFLY effect. Y’all we didn’t sleuth hard enough. — Elizabeth (@ElizabethP315) February 7, 2018

Theory… Kylie named her baby Stormi because of the butterfly effect… the beat of a butterfly’s wings can set off a storm miles away 👶🏼 🦋 #Stormi #KylieJenner — hannah (@Hannah_fenton) February 6, 2018

While rumors around her pregnancy swirled, Jenner had taken a step out of the spotlight, only returning on Feb. 4 to announce the birth of Stormi.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.