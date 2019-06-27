Kylie Jenner Steps out Bare Faced With Glasses in New Photos

It’s a rare occurrence to see a Kardashian or Jenner without makeup, but beauty mogul and reality TV personality Kylie Jenner proved she will absolutely give her face and contacts a rest when necessary.

Jenner was most recently spotted in Beverly Hills, California on the way to a dentist appointment seen bare-faced sporting rectangular glasses. Her outfit matched the look perfectly because that too was casual and complimented by black leggings, white tennis shoes, a black hoodie and a simple hairdo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see photos.

She may not have posted in real time that day though because she looked much different in her Instagram posts. In a series of photos shared with her 138 million followers, she rocked a lacy Perla bra with a red Jean Paul Gaultier blazer without a shirt underneath. On her lower half, she wore leather pants and accessorized with a platinum bangle with a nameplate necklace that read her daughter’s name Stormi on it, along with a gorgeous diamond ring.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul and billionaire recently found herself in defense mode after Jennifer Lopez‘s fiancé Alex Rodriguez accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of bragging about how rich she was at the Met Gala.

The drama was initiated when the 43-year-old spoke about how he and Lopez’s table at the extravagant event where “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.” It didn’t take long before Jenner clarified on social media that all they talked about was the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she wrote in a post.

After the reality star took to her defense — along with her fans — the former MLB player then stated in a post, “OMG that’s right, [Kylie Jenner]!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

While it was quick to make headlines, it seems as though things have simmered down since Rodriguez retracted his original statement.

In March, Jenner surpassed Mark Zuckerberg as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes‘ annual list. She first got her start on the family reality series, then started her successful cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics.

She’s been open about how she grew her company to its status: social media.

The company revenue that continues to climb, put her into billionaire status when the brand reached an estimated $900 million, with Jenner owning 100 percent of the Cosmetics brand.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner said. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”