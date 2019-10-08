Kylie Jenner Spotted Partying at Club Same Time as Ex Tyga Following Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian spent a night out at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood after news broke last week of Jenner’s split from boyfriend Travis Scott, the same club Jenner’s ex Tyga and Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom were spotted that very night.

Rocking a pink dress, the 22-year-old billionaire and the Good American founder shared videos of their night out on Instagram Stories, leaving around 1 a.m., TMZ reports. That night, the outlet also spotted Odom, who was married to Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, leaving the club with girlfriend Sabrina Parr. Tyga was also reportedly living it up inside, leaving an hour after the sisters’ departure.

Shortly after TMZ broke the story that Jenner and Scott were “taking a break” in their relationship, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was spotted arriving at a studio at which Tyga was recording after a night out. While rumors began to fly that the former couple had reconciled, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to shoot down rumors of a reunion.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she wrote. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She added of her recent split, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott and Jenner have reportedly been broken up for a while, having last been spotted together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28. The two are working on co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter Stormi, but a source close to the family told PEOPLE could possibly get back together.

“They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the insider said.. “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

“She still has trust issues with Travis,” they added. “He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

