Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans for Price of Her Makeup Brush Set

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash after releasing a set of makeup brushes fans think is far more than what they’re worth.

The Kylie Cosmetics kit, which features a number of different brushes, is the third product in her Silver Series set and is available for the price of $360.

After a number of makeup bloggers criticized the price, the reportedly pregnant 20-year-old reality star took to Twitter to address their concerns Saturday.

I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

But fans weren’t convinced.

So I’ve decided this brush set is ridiculous and I haven’t even spent $350 on all my makeup together. Thanks but I’ll buy food with that money instead — Haley (@HaleyB1029) December 10, 2017

Sorry girl but that’s just waaaay to expensive! There are so many other brands that make quality brushes for affordable prices. — Jessica Cosand (@jessicasbtspot) December 10, 2017

The Life of Kylie star tweeted again in her products’ defense, sharing screenshots of other brush line prices.

I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference pic.twitter.com/mOxwmFJJcM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

But i hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s comparison of her own products to high-end brands angered other fans.

Okay but you’re makeup line does not hold rank like Kevyn auction or morphe.. idk why you think you’re up there… cause you’re not there yet honey — Sahas Vio (@SahasVio) December 10, 2017