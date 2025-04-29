‘House of Cards’ and ‘Shogun’ Actor Dies of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy: Damien Thomas Was 83

British performer Damien Thomas, well known for his memorable villainous turns and exotic character portrayals across film and television, passed away at age 83.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thomas died on April 18 at Salisbury Hospice in Wilshire, England, after battling progressive supranuclear palsy, as confirmed by his daughter Phoebe Court-Thomas.

Thomas gained significant fame for his portrayal of the sinister Count Karnstein opposite Peter Cushing in Hammer Films’ horror classic Twins of Evil (1971). He later achieved broader visibility through his role as Portuguese Jesuit Father Alvito in NBC’s 1980 miniseries Shogun, starring alongside Richard Chamberlain. For this performance, The Telegraph notes that Thomas committed to learning Japanese during the nine-month production that became a ratings sensation, attracting 25 million viewers in America and garnering multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Television audiences may also remember Thomas from the original British version of House of Cards (1990), where he portrayed Michael Samuels, an environmentally conscious cabinet secretary who becomes entangled in Francis Urquhart’s political machinations. His distinguished small-screen career included appearances as the unsettling Richard Mason in the BBC‘s 1983 adaptation of Jane Eyre with Timothy Dalton, and roles in acclaimed series such as The Return of Sherlock Holmes, Poirot, and Tenko.

Born in Ismailia, Egypt, on April 11, 1942, to a Royal Air Force officer father who died during World War II and a French mother, Thomas pursued theatrical training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. After graduating in 1966 with the principal’s medal and two scholarships, he began a diverse career spanning multiple media.

His cinematic resume encompassed notable appearances in Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977) as Prince Kassim, The Message (1976), and Roman Polanski’s Pirates (1986). The latter experience proved particularly challenging for Thomas, who initially blamed himself for the film’s commercial failure, though he later revised his assessment, telling an interviewer in 2013 that Walter Matthau’s performance was more problematic than his own contribution.

Thomas reflected on his typecasting with characteristic good humor, remarking in a 1984 interview, “I seem destined to play the saturnine and tanned roles. But I couldn’t care less – because they’re usually good meaty parts,” according to The Telegraph.

Despite his international roots and versatility, Thomas maintained a connection to stage performance, directing several productions for Theatre West and understudying Frank Langella in the original 2006 Donmar Warehouse production of Frost/Nixon.

His final screen appearance came in the miniseries Whatever After (2021), capping a career that spanned over five decades. Thomas continued working into his later years, appearing in Never Let Me Go (2010), Kill List (2011), and The Limehouse Golem (2016).

Survivors include his wife Julia, children Dom, Maud, and Phoebe, and stepchildren Kirsty, Hannah, and Gabe. Thomas was previously married and divorced once.