Kylie Jenner Models Skintight Leopard Dress in the Wind

Kylie Jenner is known for her sense of fashion, and the 20-year-old showed off her sartorial chops once again on Instagram Wednesday.

The reality star used the platform to share a trio of shots of herself modeling a flowing silk leopard print dress with spaghetti straps, the lightweight fabric clinging to her famous curves.

In the first image, Jenner posted with her hand on her head as she gazed off into the distance in front of an ivy-covered building.

The second photo included a caption, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder simply writing, “Happiness.”

It’s unclear where the photos were taken, but the idyllic setting is certainly worthy of the word.

In addition to the two tawny-hued snaps, Jenner also shared a black-and-white shot, admitting the choice was unusual.

“I never post black and white photos..,” she wrote.

Jenner’s dress from Rat & Boa, which retails for $169, is still available to shop here.

Style clearly runs in the family, as Jenner’s 4-month-old daughter Stormi recently made headlines recently for her own apparel. The new mom revealed on social media that her baby girl occasionally travels in a Gucci baby carrier, posting a photo of herself holding Stormi with the accessory ahead of nieces North West and Penelope Disick’s birthday.

While Stormi didn’t make an appearance in her mom’s latest photos, fans can only assume that the infant was close by.

Speaking to sister Kim Kardashian for an interview in the Evening Standard that was published in May, Jenner shared that she wants to bring her daughter “everywhere.”

“I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” she said. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

She also responded to Kardashian’s note that the early days of motherhood can be challenging, sharing that her own experience has been quite the opposite.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” she said. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner