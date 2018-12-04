Kylie Jenner Shamed Over Her Gold Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to show off her gold Christmas tree, but wound up getting heavily shamed by users for it.

The reality star posted a video clip of the tree, seen shining bright and standing very tall in the center of her home.

“Gold is the theme this year,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you [Jeff Leatham] and team for never failing to make christmas magic happen.”

The golden Tannenbaum has become a source of controversy, however, as many feels that it’s too much for the holiday season.

“Imagine how many families you could feed with the money used to buy the materialistic things for Christmas,” one person commented.

“Might as well put a whole forest in your living room,” someone else wrote, while a different person proclaimed that it would be “so much better” if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had “decorated this herself.”

“All that is cute but I don’t think that will ever beat just a regular family Christmas tree. Where you yourselves decorate it all together,” another fan said, echoing others sentiments.

“Wish I could see any of the Kardashians/Jenners posting about their charity work,” one Instagram user commented. “I have yet to see it.”

In reality, however, Gossip Cop found that Jenner has been charitable in the past. To date, she was found to have donated $500,000 for Smile Train, an organization that helps children with cleft palates.

She also donated $500,000 to Teen Cancer America for her 20th birthday, and gave an undisclosed sum to the Los Angeles chapter of Habitat for Humanity on her 21st birthday.

Jenner also gave money to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2015 for her 18th birthday, as well as showed up and gave out presents to the kids who were being cared for there.

In 2014, while she was dating rapper Tyga, the couple served food at a local homeless shelter on the day before Thanksgiving.

As far as the rest of the Kardashians/Jenners are concerned, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West recently donated $400,000 to California Wildfire relief efforts.

“We were lucky,” she said when announcing the donation on Ellen. “We were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did. Our house is right on the end of a big park. The whole park had caught fire, so if our house went, than every other house would go.”

Notably, the couple also donated $100,000 to a firefighter named Michael and his wife after their home was lost in the fires while he was working to save other people’s homes.