Kylie Jenner Seemingly Answers Pregnancy Rumors With New Videos

Kylie Jenner is seemingly shutting down pregnancy rumors after her recent hospitalization for “flu-like symptoms” including dizziness and nausea set Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans into a baby frenzy. The 22-year-old skipped out on her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration launch with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week and presenting gig at the Emmy Awards last week due to illness, which struck some fans as a sign she and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting baby number two.

Kylie Jenner is probably pregnant again y’all — 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚🕸 (@arisonly_) September 25, 2019

Sunday, however, Jenner appeared to shut down the speculation, showing off her perfectly flat stomach on her Instagram Story in a series of videos, writing, “OK my body is really pulling the f— through these days.”

Anything’s possible with the young billionaire, however, who kept her whole first pregnancy with daughter Stormi totally private until after giving birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote in the February 2018 birth announcement. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she added. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

That doesn’t mean she’ll be keeping her second baby a secret, telling fans during a Snapchat Q&A session in October, “Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby. I don’t know when it will be, but when I do, I’d love to share more of that with you guys.”

