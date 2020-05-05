Kylie Jenner Recalls Postpartum Wardrobe Malfunction at 2018 Met Gala

✖

Kylie Jenner attended the 2018 Met Gala around three months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, wearing a black strapless Alexander Wang dress with a silver zipper accent accessorized with tiny rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses. This year's Met Gala was scheduled to be held on May 4 before being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to mark the occasion, Jenner used the day to reminisce on her previous gala looks and revealed that she actually had a major wardrobe malfunction two years ago.

"Fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door," the 22-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of herself in her 2018 dress. "But it worked out I loved it." That year, Jenner posed on the red carpet with Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, and she included a photo of the two together on her Story as well as several snaps of her look, which was completed by a pair of black tights with "Alexander Wang" written on them in sparkling letters. The theme for the year's gala was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

(Photo: Getty / Theo Wargo)

The first year Jenner attended the Met Gala was in 2016 with Balmain, where she wore a sparkling long-sleeved silver gown with side cutouts, her hair in a short black bob. In 2017, she worked with designer Donatella Versace for her look, which was a long-sleeved rose-gold gown with floral accents and fringe detailing that Jenner paired with a short platinum blonde bob. On her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old revealed that Versace actually requested that she go blonde for the evening "last minute." "We made it happen," she wrote. "I loved this look."

(Photo: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris)

The 2019 event was themed after Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp," and Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner delivered in coordinating colorful Versace ensembles. Kylie's was a purple rhinestone-encrusted strapless dress with feathered sleeves, while Kendall wore a bright orange design accented with a feathered collar. Kylie revealed on her Story that the original sketches of Kendall's gown were pink, "and I realllyy wanted her outfit to be pink but she wanted green or orange." The Kylie Cosmetics founder conceded that "the orange looked fire in the end" and finished the message with an orange heart emoji.