Source: Kylie Jenner ‘Definitely Ready for Baby to Arrive’

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy may not be officially confirmed, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is “definitely ready” for motherhood.

A source close to the 20-year-old makeup maven told PEOPLE that Jenner is reportedly “definitely ready for baby to arrive!” The reality cast member is rumored to be expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Coming up on the end of the pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions,” the inside source said of Jenner, who is expected to give birth to a baby girl in February. “She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”

Although her pregnancy is still only rumored, another source spoke exclusively to Us Weekly to say that Jenner is excited about the baby and that she has always wanted to be a mom.

“No one in Kylie’s life was shocked when she got pregnant. Everyone knew she always wanted to be a mom and that was one of her goals in life,” the source said.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” another source told the outlet. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

While Jenner has taken a step out of the spotlight since rumors of her pregnancy first sparked, it’s believed that her time spent out of the public eye will end once she gives birth, an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that the 20-year-old plans to return to the spotlight.

“Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy. She’s definitely not going to deny that she’s had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all,” the source said. “This isn’t a permanent thing. As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went ‘dark’ on social media and in the public.”

While Kylie Jenner may be preparing to welcome a baby next month, sister Kim Kardashian recently welcomed a daughter via surrogacy on Monday, Jan. 15. Shortly after celebrating the birth of their new addition, Kardashian took to Instagram to announce her daughter’s name, Chicago West.