Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses With Kylie Jenner at Christmas Party

Two pregnant KarJenner sisters are lighting up fans’ worlds for the holiday.

Khloé Kardashian revealed that sister Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, did attend Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash this year, despite keeping a low profile over the past few months.

The pair snapped some black and white selfies together in a photo booth at the party Sunday, and Kardashian shared two sweet photos with her sister on Snapchat for fans Tuesday.

(Photo: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian)

Jenner covered her rumored bump with a leather jacket and Kardashian cropped the pictures so no signs of either bump were present, but the pair (who’ve joked about “so many babies” together) were glowing in the series of fun photos.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy last week, just in time to show off her growing bump publicly during the lavish holiday bash. She donned a body-hugging silver fringe jumpsuit and white fur coat for the party and was frequently caught cradling her belly throughout the night.

Jenner, on the other hand, has kept quiet about her reported pregnancy and many fans thought she skipped out of the family festivities. A source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that Jenner was “celebrating away from cameras” at her momager’s annual event, but until now, there was no confirmation the youngest KarJenner sister had attended.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the insider said of Jenner’s time at the family bash.

Also in attendance for the epic party were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are expecting their third child via surrogate early next year. Sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and a string of lovers, past and present. Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick was photographed at the event, as was her current flame Younes Bendjima.

A slew of famous guests outside the family also attended the bash, while R&B legends Babyface, Toni Braxton and Brian McKnight serenaded the crowd.

“Everyone had the most amazing time,” PEOPLE’s insider revealed. “Kris always throws the best parties. It was all gorgeous. There was no drama.”

As for Jenner, her attendance at the party surprised fans who remembered that she didn’t appear on the Kardashian family’s advent-style Christmas card at all in December. For a while, all roads seemed to lead to a pregnancy reveal from Jenner on Christmas Day, but fans were instead gifted a shot of the family, minus Jenner.

Some fans speculated that Jenner will follow in Kardashian’s footsteps and choose a somewhat underwhelming Instagram announcement to confirm her pregnancy. Others think she’ll follow Kim’s lead and make the announcement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns in January.