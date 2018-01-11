Kylie Jenner Shows off Her Parenting Skills in Sweet Snap Cradling Dream Kardashian

A thowback photo of Kylie Jenner holding baby Dream Kardashian has fans fawning over the reported mom-to-be’s parenting skills.

A fan account reposted a Snapchat photo of the 20-year-old snuggling with brother Rob Kardashian’s child when Dream was six months old, though the little one celebrated her first birthday in November.

At first glance, fans thought the photo was Jenner’s birth announcement after months of speculation she is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s child.

But the photo caption shared that the throwback snap is just a preview of what’s to come.

“#Throwback with #Dream I can’t wait for #minikylie,” the fan account wrote.

The account, which frequently copies Jenner’s Snapchat posts and uploads them as an archive on Instagram, left its 623,000 followers with major questions.

“Did you so just tell us you’re having a baby?! Yayyyy I truly am so excited,” one fast-fingered fan wrote. Another added, “Omg! Thought it’s her child!!”

Others are not convinced Jenner is privately carrying her first child, insisting that her silence — while Kim and Khloe Kardashian are openly expecting children — means she isn’t joining her sisters in motherhood.

“She’s really not pregnant trust me,” one user theorized. “It’s just a publicity stunt.”

Jenner has been teasing fans since reports outed her pregnancy in September, but she has not openly confirmed the rumors she will welcome a baby girl in February.

“You all know she expecting. When was the last time she posted a pic that showed off her stomach??” a fan wrote. “She will have the baby with out us knowing. She will be all small and s— before she shows her self. Image is a big thing to this family it’s how they make money.”

Though Jenner has kept tight-lipped about her private life over the last few months, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans can expect at least two new KarJenner additions to join the reality family this year.