Photo of ‘CVS Kylie’ Turns out Not to be Kylie Jenner

Fans freaked after a photo seemed to show pregnant Kylie Jenner roaming the aisles of CVS Tuesday, but the picture isn’t the real deal.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that the woman in the photo is not Jenner, despite the strikingly similar haircut, full makeup and baggy street style she is known to wear.

Insiders connected to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member said Jenner has rarely left her house since the news of her reported pregnancy broke in September; that is also the last time a full-body photo of the reality personality was taken.

Kylie Jenner is officially pregnant since someone caught her at CVS with her big bump showing pic.twitter.com/CR18episBC — throwback threads ❄️ (@vintagexpast) January 17, 2018

Despite months of reports from KarJenner family insiders about the youngest daughter’s pregnancy with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, the family has refused to confirm the anticipated new addition.

Since reports of Jenner’s pregnancy broke in September, insiders have suggested the Kylie Cosmetics founder will welcome a baby girl in February, and that she has already prepared to welcome the little one.

“The nursery is done,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Jenner has also booked a baby nurse. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

Prepping her home for an infant is just one of the ways Jenner has transformed her life during pregnancy, the insider revealed. She has also taken a step back from the spotlight, something her 100 million Instagram followers have certainly noticed.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source said of Jenner’s shift, adding that she remains in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

While fans continue to wait for a KarJenner confirmation of Kylie’s pregnancy, sister Kim Kardashian confirmed the birth of her third child on Tuesday, telling fans she and husband Kanye West welcomed a daughter January 15 via surrogate.

Adding another KarJenner baby to the mix, sister Khloe Kardashian also confirmed she will give birth to her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson in March.