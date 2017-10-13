Kylie Jenner Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo

As the pregnancy rumors continue to swirl about Kylie Jenner, the 20-year-old reality star took to social media to share a photo that many users believe provides further evidence that she is expecting her first child.

cupcake gloss by @kyliecosmetics 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

On Thursday, the Lip Kit creator uploaded a new snap on Instagram that shows her wearing a loose-fitting black top with her long black locks sweeping over her shoulder. Although her rumored baby bump cannot be seen, some social media users pointed out that her belly and her bust seem to be growing.

“You look plump,” one person wrote. “She’s really prego look her tummy and she gain weight too,” another commented.

At this time, Jenner has yet to confirm the news that she is pregnant. However, multiple sources close have said that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie hired a pregnancy coach…who will help her with nutrition and exercise, as well as take her through Lamaze training when she gets further along,” a source told Radar Online. “Kylie is definitely not taking any chances when it comes to her unborn baby.”

During her pregnancy, Jenner reportedly wants “more privacy.” She has been staying at home to stay out of the public eye.

“Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing,” a source said. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company.”