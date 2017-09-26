Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Baby Is a Girl, Sources Confirm

It was reported last week that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, and new sources are confirming that the 20-year-old makeup mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a girl.

TMZ reports that sources close to the couple have confirmed the pair is expecting a daughter, and that Kylie is around five months pregnant.

When the story broke, insiders said Scott had been telling friends the sex of the baby, which has been reportedly confirmed to be correct. The rapper has privately been telling friends about the pregnancy for about two months.

“Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later,” a source told People, adding that Jenner’s sisters are “all really happy for Kylie.”

The insider added, “Aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive.”

Another source told People, “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner