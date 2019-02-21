Kylie Jenner Posts Video of Empty House After Jordyn Woods Moves Out

It was reported this week that Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, resulting in Kardashian breaking up with Thompson for good and the Kardashian/Jenner family reportedly planning to fully sever ties with Woods, who had been close to the group for years.

After the news broke, Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner’s home, where she had been living with the Kylie Cosmetics founder. On Wednesday night, Jenner shared some of her first social media posts since the scandal broke, which included two videos of the star posing in front of a mirror wearing a leopard-print pajama set, one room of her lavish home visible behind her.

In the first clip, she zoomed in on her stomach and wrote “Goodnight,” in the second, she put her hand to her face in a sad-looking Boomerang.

Kylie last night

Ahead of her mirror videos, the makeup mogul also posted a shot of pajamas her daughter, Stormi, had received from The Tot.

Woods most recently made one of her frequent appearances on Jenner’s social media channels on Tuesday, just before the news broke about Thompson’s alleged cheating.

On Wednesday, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Woods had moved out of Jenner’s home, which was likely a difficult decision for Jenner, as the two women have been inseparable for years.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source said. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

The source added, “The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.”

That echoes a report by TMZ alleging that Jenner didn’t believe the news about Woods and Thompson at first but did some “recon” getting in touch with people who were present at the party where the public cheating allegedly occurred, after which Jenner’s “doubts evaporated.”

Another source told E! News that Jenner “was in denial for days” and “is very torn on how to handle the situation.”

Woods, Jenner and Kardashian have not commented on the allegations, though Kardashian liked a tweet from a fan slamming Woods and Thompson for their alleged tryst and Kim Kardashian has unfollowed both Woods and Thompson on Instagram. Khloé has also reportedly split with Thompson for good.

