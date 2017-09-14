Kylie Jenner Comes Clean About Plastic Surgery Rumors

Now that she has her own reality show, Kylie Jenner has been revealing a lot of personal info about herself — and on Sunday’s episode of Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old came clean about plastic surgery she’s had done.

Because a large part of Jenner’s childhood and teenage years were well-publicized from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the public eye was able to witness Jenner’s transformation from a 10-year-old girl to a 20-year-old young woman. One thing that caught everyone’s collective eye? Her lips, when they suddenly appeared plumper in 2014.

Jenner admitted to having the lip procedure done in 2015 on KUWTK, saying that she had felt insecure about her lips since she was 10 years old. “It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said on KUWTK.

And on Sunday’s episode of Life of Kylie, the mini mogul opened up even more about where that insecurity stemmed from.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,’” she confessed. “I took that really hard. When a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me.”

She also admitted to growing up with insecurities around her older sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall.

“I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty,” she said. “I really wanted bigger lips.”

Jenner said she would over-line her lips to make them look fuller. But while her desire to have a fuller pout led her to launch her now billion-dollar cosmetics line, in the end decided to take the plunge for plastic surgery.

“I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it,” she revealed. “I ended up getting my lips done.”

While Jenner says surgery was important to her self-confidence, she says that momager Kris Jenner was “super against” the procedure, and that the two continue to butt heads even five years later.

“I was scared of my mom growing up. She was really scary. She still is scary but now we have more of a friendship,” Jenner said. “My mom does tend to take over a lot in my life. We do things differently sometimes. It gets frustrating because she doesn’t realize that I got it. I’ve got it under control. I feel like sometimes my mom just doesn’t know who I am.”

