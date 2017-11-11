Fans Are Going Crazy Over Kylie Jenner’s Latest Snapchats

It seems like an eternity ago that news first broke about Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy and while the 20-year-old has yet to confirm if she’s expecting or not, she has been making fans get paranoid.

In Snapchat images shared on Nov. 10, Jenner took to the social media platform to share a sudden pink hued fixation, suggesting to fans the slew of images might be Easter eggs regarding her unborn child’s gender.

Kylie Jenner got pink nails bc she found out her baby is a girl :::??????????? I’m going with it — Taylor (@TaylorOBday) November 11, 2017

@KylieJenner posted a Snapchat of her pink nails so obvi she’s having a baby girl. 💕🎀💗👶🏽 #retweettosavealife — Sarah (@aggressivesarah) November 11, 2017

Kylie Jenner having a baby girl y’all 😂😂 sis been posting pink all day — Briana Michaéla💕 (@flossyandflawed) November 11, 2017

i️ can’t w all the hints @KylieJenner is dropping ab her baby girl💕🎀 — anne marie (@Anneenright3) November 11, 2017

With the family being strategic in everything they do, Jenner sharing pink-themed images are having many believe she’s pregnant with a girl and the evident has been pretty damning. From freshly done up pink nails to a pink chair, to a throwback image of herself with pink hair from September — and a pink Christmas tree in preparation for a video in her cosmetics line, there’s suddenly a lot of pink.

Fans have been analyzing each of the makeup mogul’s social media posts for any possible clue as to whether she’s expecting, and a recent Snapchat of Jenner’s from a few days ago raised more than a few eyebrows.

hmm whys kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant🤔 @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/iPGJz8f4rD — Cara Fagan (@CaraHoran212) November 5, 2017

The 20-year-old recently shared a photo of a pile of snacks on a counter with the caption “Girls’ trip,” although one eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed that among the junk food was a pink box of what appears to be Playtex tampons.

Sure, the sanitary products could be for Jenner if she’s not actually pregnant, but they could just as easily be for one of her friends accompanying her on the girls’ trip.