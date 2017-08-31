Kylie Jenner’s Newly Revealed Pictures Take Photoshoots to Another Level

Kylie Jenner is posing almost completely nude in her latest photo shoot for V Magazine. In the new issue, which is on sale for August 31, the social media starlet can be seen wearing a variety of sheer outfits that leave nothing to the imagination.

This is the first nude photo spread that the 20-year-old makeup mogul has posed for, however, she is no stranger to sharing steamy snaps of herself on her Instagram page.

“That was actually my first super nude photo shoot,” Jenner said to V. “I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude.”

In one shot posted by V on social media, Jenner can be seen sporting a see-through red dress with her blonde locks teased into a mess. The Life of Kylie star is rocking a glamorous makeup touch with glittery eye shadow.

The pictures were snapped by photographer Nick Knight. Of the images that have surfaced online, the most jaw-dropping shot is one that shows Jenner in a totally see-through yellow dress, lying on her side facing the camera. Her breasts were totally exposed as was nearly every inch of her famous figure.

While speaking with the publication, Jenner explained that she doesn’t know it feels not to be in the media spotlight given that fans have been keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner family for 10 years now.

“I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight,” she said. “That’s normal to me. There’s nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”

