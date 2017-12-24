Kylie Jenner Still Absent in Latest Kardashian Christmas Card Photo

There’s only one day left in the Kardashian Christmas countdown, and one family member still hasn’t appeared on the E! family’s Christmas card.

DAY 24- CHRISTMAS EVE pic.twitter.com/xK4BVXTd6h — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2017

Members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family have been releasing a small portion of the overall Christmas card one day at a time this December, and while everyone from Kanye West to grandma MJ has appeared at least once, allegedly pregnant Kylie Jenner has not appeared. Brother Rob Kardashian has also been absent amid legal problems.

Jenner, 20, has been rumored to be expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, but she has not confirmed or denied her pregnancy at this point. She has been dropping hints she’s expecting for months, however.

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, revealed last week that similar pregnancy rumors about her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson were true.

Many fans are convinced that Christmas Day, the last day of the Christmas card reveal, will be when Jenner announces her pregnancy.

@bethgennardx if 25 ain’t them all confirming Kylie’s pregnancy after this shady no show idk what I’ll do — HAYLEY H 👯‍♀️✨ (@hayleyhodsonx) December 24, 2017

If tomorrow’s doesn’t have Kylie and a baby bump I’m done — Payton Augustine (@PaytonAugustine) December 24, 2017

Kylie will show up in tomorrow’s picture with her baby bump. I just know it. — Megan Mullins (@Mgavin911) December 24, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!