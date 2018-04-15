Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj Share a Kiss While at Coachella

Worlds collide at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, including those of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj, who shared a kiss at the event this weekend.

The sprawling music festival in Indio, California sees some of the biggest celebrities in the country, including the 20-year-old make-up mogul and reality TV sensation, Kylie Jenner. Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are at the festival for both work and pleasure. Jenner herself is promoting a make-up launch event along with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, while Scott is expected to perform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new parents attended an event along with some big names on Saturday, including Chance The Rapper, Quavo and Nicki Minaj.

Minaj posted a video to Twitter panning around the star-studded crowd, in which she and Jenner came together for an affectionate peck on the cheek. Fans went wild over the interaction, as the two stars have rarely been seen together, much less perceived as friends.

Minaj, coming off the release of her new single “Chun Li,” sported bejeweled mask across her face. She left little to the imagination in a plunging leopard print tank top, and her wrists and arms were adorned in innumerable golden bangles as well as festival paper bracelets.

The launch party Jenner is hosting will be her first public appearance since giving birth to her own daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. She posted a few snapshots of herself with electric pink hair from the festival, writing: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney joined her sister straight from Cleveland, Ohio, where she was by Khloe Kardashian’s side as she gave birth to her first daughter. The reality star’s childbirth was even more newsworthy, as it came less than 48 hours after reports emerged that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been spotted romancing other women.

The KarJenner clan still has yet to offer an official response to the widespread reports about Thompson’s various cheating scandals, though rumors have slipped out through anonymous sources. Some reports claim that Thompson has already been fired from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and that Kris Jenner is “plotting revenge.”

Still, Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room on Thursday, welcoming his daughter into the world. The family is reportedly focusing on “damage control,” and keeping things civil with the NBA star for now.

Khloe Kardashian has sole custody of the newborn baby. She has yet to announce a name for her newborn daughter, nor has she posted any pictures so far.