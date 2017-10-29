Kylie Jenner’s New Selfie Is Driving Fans Crazy

It’s been weeks since news broke that Kylie Jenner was expecting, but her latest selfie might just be the tease of all teases.

oh happy day 💞 wearing a new color by @kyliecosmetics “Boy Bye” launching this Halloween along with 10 other shades xo A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Wearing a sweatshirt with a pouty lip and smile, the 20-year-old is clearly promoting her line of Kylie Cosmetics with a new launch set just in time for Halloween, but it’s the comments section that is really getting attention… or just paranoia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Buys $5 Million Dollar Plot of Land

“Are you pregnant?!?!” one user asked, while another wrote, “Just tell us already!”

Another fan of the reality star made a good point toward speculation, writing, “Missing the full body pics,” alluding to the fact that Jenner’s pregnancy has been tightly under wraps since reports broke last month and she has been avoiding the usual full body poses.

“Look totally different I can tell. Hmm motherly glow?” another wrote, with another writing, “Please stop teasing!”

Earlier this month, Jenner and her half-sister, Khloé Kardashian teased fans with a video the two filmed for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics channel.

In the clip, the reality personalities try on the products from their collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics with Jenner sporting an oversized coat and Kardashian wearing a black zip-up, while promoting the new products and colors.

“We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!” Kardashian says, with Jenner responding, “We have so many babies, who knew?”

More: Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Joke About ‘Babies’ in New Video

While some are thinking the number eight could be a reference to the number of kids in the extended Kardashian family — Kim has two children, Kourtney is a mom of three and brother Rob has one daughter, which would mean babies from Jenner and Khloé would make eight kids in the family — the sisters could be also acknowledging their makeup collaborations with the comment.

Both Jenner and Kardashian are reportedly due in early 2018, with Jenner reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.