Inside Kylie Jenner’s Low-Key Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner has taken a step back from the spotlight recently.

The 20-year-old has barely appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has rarely been seen out and about since rumors started that she and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott were expecting their first child in September. None of the KarJenners have confirmed the pregnancy yet.

But what has she been up to while lying low?

Keep reading to learn more about the Life of Kylie star’s low-key lifestyle:

Keeping a low profile

Jenner has spent most of the last three months at home in Calabasas, California, sources say.

“Kylie wants to keep a low profile,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now, and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye.”

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” continued the source. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” added another source recently. “She isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

‘KUWTK’ appearances

Jenner did take part in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special in September, but has been all but absent in the current season so far.

In the brief appearances she has made, the youngest KarJenner has appeared in baggy clothes and behind belly-hiding objects, but fans were quick to point out that it looks like she hasn’t been keeping up with her signature lip injections, which she would have to give up if pregnant.

A recent supertease for the latter half of the E! series season hints at Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal, but doesn’t give any glimpse of Jenner.

She also hasn’t appeared in any of the Kardashian Christmas card countdown images, leading some fans to think that she will confirm her pregnancy on the last day of the advent.

Avoiding the camera

Except for a handful of paparazzi shots, Jenner hasn’t been photographed professionally for months.

Even when she is caught on camera, Jenner is clothed in baggy, bump-covering clothing.

In November, the reality star came after paparazzi after they posted photos of her climbing aboard a private jet to celebrate her mom’s birthday with a noticeably fuller figure.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered,” she captioned a number of photos, which have since been deleted.

The makeup mogul has also avoided events at which she would be photographed, sending best friend Jordyn Woods to accept her “Newsmaker of the Year” honor at the Women’s Wear Daily‘s annual Beauty Inc. Awards.

Social media changes

Jenner’s social media presence has done a total 180 since news broke of her alleged pregnancy.

What once was a constant stream of half-naked photos and videos on Instagram and Snapchat has turned into a full-time promotion of Kylie Cosmetics.

In the photos Jenner has posted of herself, she has mostly avoided neck-down shots, favoring close-up selfies and covering up with baggy clothes like jackets or sweaters.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Spending time with the father-to-be

Fans have pointed out that Jenner and her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott haven’t been seen spending time together during her alleged pregnancy.

Scott has instead been performing across the U.S., and while a source recently told PEOPLE Jenner wishes she could be spending more time with her boyfriend, the couple is still together.

“She wants Travis to be around more and help [with] preparing for the baby. But he only has a few more tour dates left, and then he’s off for the holidays,” the source said. “Kylie is hoping he will step things up once the tour is finished.”

The two “can’t wait for the baby to be here” the source said, adding Jenner is “getting bored spending so much time at home.”

“They’re absolutely still together,” added the source. “And excited about the baby.”

Another source previously told the publication that the two are “trying to enjoy this time for themselves” and want to “keep it private as long as they can.”

“They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out,” said the source. “But Travis is crazy about Kylie and he feels so lucky to have her and the baby.”

Preparing for baby

While stuck at home, Jenner has reportedly been nesting in preparation for her baby.

This week, a source told PEOPLE that she’s “having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby,” including clothes and a stroller.

“She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl,” said the source.

Jenner has also apparently picked out a name for her baby, although she’s not revealing it to anyone yet.

“Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” a family insider told PEOPLE.

Dropping hints

While Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, she has been dropping plenty of hints that she’s expecting on social media.

Each time, fans whip themselves into a frenzy trying to figure out what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star means.

A source told PEOPLE recently that she’s enjoying keeping people on the line waiting for her to confirm.

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone teasing everyone,” said the insider. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Running Kylie Cosmetics

While she’s taken a break from social media and public appearances, Jenner is still a force behind her successful makeup company Kylie Cosmetics.

She’s recently expanded the brand’s offerings, launching a line of concealers, creme lipsticks and brushes in addition to her holiday eye palette.

Her new brush line has come under fire recently, however, after fans attacked a $360 set for being too expensive in comparison to their quality.

Jenner defended her product to beauty bloggers criticizing it on Twitter last week.

“I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever,” she tweeted. “I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushed. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper.”

I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

“I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference.” She later continued, “But i hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best.”

Hanging with friends

Jenner has also taken time for her friends during her respite from the spotlight.

Not only did she document a junk food-filled girls trip on Snapchat in November, she’s been spending even more time with her friends Jordyn Woods and Yris Palmer.

Jenner and Woods chronicled their hangout in which the reality star allowed her friend to cut her hair with kitchen scissors on Snapchat in late November, and Palmer’s baby girl Ayla spent some quality time with Jenner in some adorable Snapchats the same week.

A source told PEOPLE last month that the 20-year-old is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner