Kylie Jenner Looks Totally Different in Shocking Before and After Makeup Photos

✖

Kylie Jenner is showing off how stunning she looks both with and without makeup. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off before glam and after glam videos on her Instagram Monday, giving her followers a rare look at what she looks like without being all done up. In the video mirror selfies, Jenner explained that what she would be using was all from her own line to create a casual everyday look.

"I literally use these every day," she said in the video, showing off her Almond bronzer, Queen Drip highlighter and Baddie on the Block and Winter Kiss blushes, which she mixed together. "All of these have been through it and back. I’m surprised my blushes look normal. I just wanted to show you guys that I really do use these. And they’re great."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 16, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Jenner has insisted over the years that her face is completely natural aside from the lip fillers she uses to achieve her pout. Her lip injections nurse, Pawnta with the Motykie Med Spa, told Refinery 29 in 2018, "We went the natural route for [Jenner’s] touch-up since she’s so naturally beautiful and a new mom. A lot of people get fillers because they’re getting older and losing the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she’s so young that it has nothing to do with aging. For her, it’s just about adding a little pout to her lips."

On her Life of Kylie miniseries, Jenner revealed she began her Kylie Lip Kits after becoming fascinated with makeup, especially liner and lipstick, after a traumatic kiss with a boy during her teen years. "I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips... I [had] really small lips," Jenner revealed on the show. "It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.'" The makeup line creator added she took his words "really hard" at the time. "Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty."

From that point on, Jenner would be on the path to create her signature lip kit, which has led to her extremely successful Kylie Cosmetics brand. "I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips," she said on Life of Kylie when explaining her first decision to get lip fillers. "Finally I was like, 'This lip liner isn't doing it.'"

Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics empire led to her being named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes last year, although the magazine rescinded the title earlier this year, claiming the reality star's team had presented false information during the initial cover story. The magazine now estimates her fortune is closer to $900 million. Jenner responded to the accusations on Twitter, writing, "I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period."