Kylie Jenner Emerges With No Makeup at All and No Shoes or Socks, Photos Show

✖

Although Kyle Jenner seems to be practicing social distancing between her other family members, those rules don't seem to apply when it comes to her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. Jenner was seen rocking a no-makeup look as she dressed down in a matching tie-dye sweatshirt and sweatpants while visiting with her pal. Without her extensions, the Kylie Cosmetics founder even hopped out of her Mercedes G-Wagon without shoes or socks.

Jenner recently urged her followers to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and has even stayed away from her sisters, nieces and nephews. But in the photos published by the Daily Mail, she came prepared to visit her best friend with snacks and water in hand. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a look her fans aren't use to seeing, as her natural hair was up in a casual bun, and her flawless skin didn't seem to have a drop of makeup on it.

Someone Jenner has been seeing on a regular basis is her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi. It's being reported that Jenner has been relying a lot on Scott to keep her company during the outbreak. According to the Daily Mail, an insider told E! News that, "Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but it's been nice having Travis around so much. He has been at Kylie's house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff." The source added, "Things are good between Kylie and Travis. They are co-parenting and in a groove. They love being a family together and watching Stormi who constantly amazes them and make them laugh. They love their little family life together." They added that the former couple are "in a groove" of their co-parenting style, something that really works for them.

Rumors have swirled for months on end that Jenner and Scott are back together, but fans are still unsure if that's true or not. Before self-quarantine rules went into place, Jenner posted a few photos of herself and Scott at a basketball game together, leading her followers to believe romance was sparked again between the parents. Then, sources had confirmed with The Sun that they were in fact back together. However, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick went on Instagram Live and said that they were not actually back together.

Whether it's true or not, Jenner did open up about their relationship in the March issue of Harper's Bazaar saying, "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."