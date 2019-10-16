Kylie Jenner’s Latest Photo Featuring Her Tiny Waist Has Fans Dropping All the Comments

Kylie Jenner has, if possible, stepped up her Instagram game even more in recent weeks, continually posting photos of herself modeling various fashion forward outfits as only the 22-year-old can. On Tuesday, she shared a pair of photos in which she sat on a black bench wearing a black leather halter dress and black netted heels, a tiny crocodile skin purse sitting next to her and her brown hair down around her face. “Can’t resist,” she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 15, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

Several of Jenner’s famous friends appeared in the comments of the post including Sofia Richie, who commented, “I mean,” along with a fire emoji.

“Insane,” wrote Bella Hadid. Hailey Baldwin commented, “Jeeeeeez.”

YouTuber Karen Sarahi Gonzalez complimented Jenner’s shoes, writing, “Those heels,” and beauty guru Christen Dominique wrote, “[Oh my God] so gorgeous.”

Jenner has been busy on Instagram in the wake of her split from Travis Scott, though a source told E! News that the couple likely won’t be apart for long.

Another source previously told the outlet that Jenner and Scott are having “conversations about getting back together.”

“They both know it’s inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues,” the insider explains. “They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another.”

Jenner and Scott’s split was reported on Oct. 1, and Jenner used Twitter to comment on the separation amid multiple rumors.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote on Oct. 3. “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott also spoke out against the rumors on Instagram.

“[it’s] really affecting when u see false things said about you (sic),” he noted. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what’s real.”

The couple recently spent the day together with their daughter, Stormi, with Scott posting a video of the family Sunday on Instagram. The rapper shared a clip of his daughter dancing to one of his songs, with Jenner saying in the background, “She’s so cute.”

During an Instagram Q&A with fans, Jenner revealed that she is eager to become a mom again. “I can’t wait to have more babies,” she wrote in response to a fan who asked if she would be having more.

