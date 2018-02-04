Kris Jenner Speaks out Following Kylie Jenner’s Birth Announcement

Kylie Jennershocked the world on Sunday when she announced after months of speculation that she’s not only pregnant, but that she gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1. Now Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, is speaking out on the happy news.

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!” Kris wrote on Instagram.

Kris reposted a video that Jenner shared with her fans that gave a glimpse into the 9 months of her pregnancy.

The video came after Jennerfinally broke the news to her fans with a message on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” Jenner began.

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she added.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded her message.

The birth of Jenner’s baby girl comes not long after sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child, Chicago, through a gestational surrogate. The two’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also set to give birth in the next couple of months to her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.