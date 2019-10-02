Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Just Friends’ With Jaden Smith After Partying Together Amid Travis Scott Breakup

All eyes are on the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split that was first reported by TMZ. The two had been together for two years and have a daughter, Stormi. Details are still coming out as to what played into the downfall of their relationship. One of the supposed rumors was that Jenner could potentially have her eye on longtime friend, Jaden Smith. That, though, was shut down in the breakup report, which stated, “We’re told there’s nothing to that — they’re just friends and have been for years.”

This came after the two were in attendance at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding over the weekend. The two were spotted dancing on the floor together in what appeared to be a slow dance. At the time, people didn’t pickup on the fact that Travis Scott, who was invited, was not at the wedding or any of the festivities.

It’s now known that that’s because the two had split up before that. The initial report suggests the two had gone their separate ways at least a month before. As for Stormi, the source adds that the two will co-parent their daughter.

In regards to Jenner and Smith, this seems to be a trend whenever Jenner’s relationship ends. When her and Tyga split, reports came out that it may have been because of Smith.

A source even shared to E! News that he played a role in their breakup.

“Kylie and Jaden have been hanging out lately and it made Tyga suspicious,” the source said. “He thought something might be going on. So that was one issue.

Another source disputed that, saying the two are just friends although they did fall for each other way back when as their first crushes.

“She has a close relationship with Jaden since they were very young, but nothing romantic has happened with them since she has been with Tyga. Jaden though will always love Kylie and Kylie will always have a love for Jaden. They grew up together and were others’ first loves,” another source shared with E! News.

For now, it doesn’t appear that this relationship is anything more than just a strong friendship as no other details have come out. Jenner and Scott also have yet to make a comment since TMZ first broke the story of their split.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more details on the Jenner and Scott fallout.