Kylie Jenner Soaks up the Weekend in Hot Tub With Best Friend Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner is soaking up the weekend on her latest Instagram post.

The reality star can be seen leaning on the edge of a hot tub, sporting a grey swimsuit and matching fingernails, as her best friend and model Jordyn Woods stands in a one-piece suit, giving the camera a seductive look.

Jenner captioned the photo “girls next door.” She also tagged photographer RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND, who has also taken photos of her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott. After only nine minutes, the photo had already garnered over 500,000 likes.

The two took to Instagram Stories to also share a more intimate snapshot of the two lounging about on a Friday night.

Woods has been a frequent guest on Jenner’s Instagram, particularly this weekend as the 20-year-old new mom posted a two-image gallery Friday, showing herself wearing an orange and grey hoodie. Meanwhile, Woods looked a little colder with a brown coat and a warm hood.

Woods has also been seen holding Jenner’s new baby, Stormi Webster on Instagram. Last week, she posted on Snapchat with Woods cradling Stormi. “Can they get any cute,” Jenner wrote.

Like her more famous friend, Woods is also an entrepreneur, and is designer her own swimwear line, W Magazine reported in February. She revealed her plans during an NBA All-Star Game party, telling the magazine she hopes it will be ready by the summer.

Woods, who previously designed plus-size outfits for Canada’s Addition Elle, said she will be focusing on fitness with her new line.

“I always set a new resolution for myself every day… to stay active and to work out as much as possible,” the 20-year-old said, reports W Magazine. “I’ve really been on top of my health and happiness and going after the things I want to do.”

After Jenner finally announced Stormi’s birth on Feb. 4, three days after Stormi was born, Woods praised her best friend’s “growth and maturity” on Instagram.

“Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me,” Woods wrote in the caption for a photo of the BFFs at her pajama-themed baby shower. “So excited for this new addition! Wifey [for life].”

Woods is also a model, with 4.8 million Instagram followers. Earlier this month, she was criticized for promoting a “shot drink” diet supplement called Boombod in an Instagram video.