Kylie Jenner Hints at Pregnancy With Telling Song Lyrics on Snapchat

Though it’s been weeks since news broke that Kylie Jenner was expecting, the 20-year-old has yet to confirm — that is probably until now, with lyrics that are raising eyebrows.

As previously reported, Jenner shed some light on the “is she or isn’t she” debate, sharing a selfie on Instagram with a fuller bust. But following the image, the media mogul took to Snapchat with hints of a pregnancy through lyrics in video shared to the social network.

Lounging by the pool, makeup free, Jenner captioned the footage with lyrics, “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” by Cigarettes After Sex.

While it’s up for question, it might be the star’s biggest hint at a pregnancy considering she often adds hip-hop tracks to her social media posts.

At this time, Jenner has yet to confirm the news that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie hired a pregnancy coach…who will help her with nutrition and exercise, as well as take her through Lamaze training when she gets further along,” a source told Radar Online. “Kylie is definitely not taking any chances when it comes to her unborn baby.”

During her pregnancy, Jenner reportedly wants “more privacy.” She has been staying at home to stay out of the public eye.

“Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing,” a source said. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company.”