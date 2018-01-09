Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hides Belly for New Campaign

Kylie Jenner is driving pregnancy theorists crazy with her latest photo shoot. The 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, hides her stomach in a new photo shoot.

One of the pics, which you can see here, from the highly anticipated KENDALL + KYLIE SS18 line with the luxury ladies fashion brand ahead of Forever Unique’s 10th Anniversary show Jenner hiding her belly behind her knee.

However, in other pics, she’s showcasing her iconic hourglass figure and flatter-than-flat belly. For example: There are a few photos of Jenner in a slinky black spaghetti strap dress, while she wears form-fitting tanks that accentuate her flat belly in other pics.

While it’s 100% obvious Jenner isn’t pregnant in these photos (or at least to the point where she’s showing), some fans are theorizing that Jenner has already given birth and that the photo shoot is recent, rather than the pics being from an old shoot that hasn’t surfaced until now.

Jenner, who has yet to publicly confirm that she’s pregnant — is reportedly expecting a child with 25-year-old Scott, who she is thought to have begun dating around April.

On June 12, the “Goosebumps” rapper excitedly took to Twitter to announce: “Legit happiest day of my life,” but has shared no other details since.

Jenner has remained uncharacteristically coy on both social media and in the glare of the public eye since the pregnancy reports first broke in September, keeping a low profile and even opting to stay out of the family’s annual Christmas card.