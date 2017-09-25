Kylie Jenner Hides Her Baby Bump at Travis Scott’s iHeartRadio Music Festival Performance

The day after news broke on Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, the TV personality traveled to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member made an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival where Scott performed.

On Saturday, Jenner was spotted with friends while wearing an oversized gray T-shirt that covered her baby bump.

French Montana shared a video from the festival, in which the lip kit creator looked happy, grinning and giving the middle finger to the camera. Jenner and her friends enjoyed the show from the side of the stage.

Scott performed alongside Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato and Montana during DJ Khaled’s closing set.

In addition to the rapper’s Vegas show, he also performed at the reopening of LIV nightclub in Miami on Friday, where he was photographed hanging out with Scott Disick.

Us Weekly reports the Life of Kylie cast member, 20, is “at least four months” along and is expecting a girl in February.

