Kylie Jenner Dresses as an Angel on Halloween Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner has long been a fan of Halloween, and the 20-year-old still made sure to celebrate this year amid rumors that she is currently pregnant.

On Tuesday, the makeup mogul dressed as an angel for the night, donning a white ensemble, white wings, white earrings and frosty makeup, a blonde ponytail and ice blue contacts to complete her look.

Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was the reality personality’s opposite in a red devil costume, wearing red makeup and red wings of her own.

“Halloween W My Lil Devil,” Jenner captioned a photo of the pair. She also shared a clip of the two striking a pose to Beyoncé’s “No Angel,” with Jenner captioning the moment, “Fire & Ice.”

It’s noticeable that Jenner’s stomach is hidden in the photo and both video clips the 20-year-old posted on Instagram from the night, further fueling the rumors that Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner and Scott are reportedly expecting a baby girl, and sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are reportedly expecting a baby boy. Sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, are also expecting a baby in 2018 via surrogate.

