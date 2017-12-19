Kylie Jenner Reportedly Fears Travis Scott Will Miss Biggest Moment of Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner reportedly is getting used to the idea of being a single mom.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been apart from the father of her rumored child, 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott, for much of her pregnancy, which she has still yet to confirm. Scott has been performing across the U.S., while Jenner has been laying low at her Calabasas home.

The Life of Kylie star is fearful that her boyfriend, whom she started seeing in April, will miss the birth of their child, a source close to her told Hollywood Life.

“Kylie is starting to realize that she might be on her own with her baby that’s on the way and that is OK with her,” the source said. “When she first learned she was expecting Travis’ baby, she had romantic fantasies about how wonderful Travis and she would be together throughout her pregnancy and then as parents. Now that Travis is simply not around that much, her reality isn’t matching her expectations and Kylie is coping with the real possibility that she may be a single mommy…and she is anxious but okay with that.”

“Kylie has seen Kourtney [Kardashian] become a fantastic mom without Scott [Disick] who sometimes disappears for work for weeks. Kylie feels like, with the help of her family, she too can take care of her new baby just fine,” the source continued.

“Kylie is still hoping that Travis will be an active parent, However, if his absence for much of the pregnancy is any indicator, Kylie fears Travis will not be around much in the future too. The way things are going now, Kylie feels like if she were to go into labor prematurely or unexpectedly, Travis may even miss the birth of his baby,” the insider added.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder may also have another source of motherly support. Sister Khloé Kardashian is also reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, while sister Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting another daughter via a surrogate.

Giving up control during her surrogate’s pregnancy was tough for the mother of two, Kim revealed to Entertainment Tonight last month.

“You know, it is really different,” she said. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @GirlfriendMAG