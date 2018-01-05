Kylie Jenner Fans Lose Their Minds Over Edited Baby Bump Photo

Kylie Jenner fans are freaking out after a fan account has posted photos that appear to show Jenner with a baby bump. While the account clarified that the pics are fake, that isn’t stopping fans from gawking at the imagined belly.

It appears that Jenner’s under-the-radar lifestyle since the news of her pregnancy leaked has caused some fans to resort to creating their own pregnancy pics for the 20-year-old reality star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one of the edited photos posted by the Instagram account @king_kylie_fanss, a photo shows Kylie posing in a metallic dress with a baby bump. Many fans pointed out that the background behind her belly is stretched out, proving that the photo was altered.

In another pic, Kylie appears to show off her baby bump while sitting down.

The pics were allegedly created by another Jenner fan account, @kyliejennerpregnant. The account does not claim to be authentic, with its bio reading, “Why stalk if you don’t like? ITS AN EDIT RELAX.”

This isn’t the first time images of a pregnant Jenner have been debunked as fake.

A video of pregnant Jenner and sister Kendall swaying to music surfaced just days after Christmas, leading fans to freak over the first visual confirmation of a baby bump after three months of rumors, but a closer look reveals that the clip was filmed 11 months ago.

As for the apparent bump, the clip may have been Photoshopped or it could be blamed on weird lighting or a bad angle.

Jenner has been uncharacteristically avoiding the spotlight — even opting out of the family’s Christmas card this year — leaving pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian to field questions.

Kardashian dished about becoming a mom on the Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday, and when Degeneres asked about Jenner’s pregnancy, Kardashian played along coyly.

“Is Kylie craving things yet?”

Kardashian replied with a laugh, “What do you mean?”

“She’s pregnant,” DeGeneres stated, to which the 33-year-old responded, “Oh, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

DeGeneres tried to get Kardashian to call her sister to ask her herself, but eventually said, “She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it,” she argued. “Look at your eyes! Y’all, she’s pregnant! I can tell by her eyes!”

“I am pregnant!” Kardashian insisted, but DeGeneres quickly said, “No, not you! Kylie is pregnant! I can tell Kylie is pregnant.”

“I will make a bet right now that she is pregnant,” the host added, although Kardashian didn’t take her up on the offer, telling DeGeneres, “You just are so cute!”

The host seemed to take that as confirmation, telling Kardashian, “So, Kylie’s pregnant. That’s great.”

Kylie is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. Despite breakup rumors that surfaced over the holidays, the two are reportedly still together.