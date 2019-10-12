Kylie Jenner Faces Body-Shaming Over Latest Photos With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s sweet throwback photo with her daughter Stormi is gaining attention for all of the wrong reasons after body-shamers flocked to the comments section with critiques. After the 22-year-old billionaire took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 10 with a bikini-clad photo of herself and her 1-year-old, the comments section quickly filled with people slamming her “abnormal” figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

“About a year ago with my baby,” Jenner captioned the gallery of images, showing herself and Stormi lounging in the sin. “Where does the time go..”

The sentimental post, however, had few people homing in on the sweet mother-daughter moment, instead quickly gaining attention for the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s appearance, which several accused her of going under the knife to achieve.

“So, like does that fat transfer hurt, or no? Do you ever think about what you REALLY look like?” one person slammed Jenner. “Do you hope Stormi doesn’t hate herself as much as you do?”

“I really can’t understand someone pretending to be all of this home grown natural shizz when she’s not,” another wrote. “Manufactured bodies seems to be so over advertised and consumed.”

“Let’s all ignore body proportions and embrace useless medical procedures,” added a third.

“Body proportions look absurd but let’s just continue not talking about it,” commented another, with a fifth chiming in, “That body’s not even normal, and not in a good way.”

Several more wrote that “no real human should be shaped that way,” while others chopped her physique up to editing,” writing, “That Body…….. Someone’s got great editing skills huh.”

This is not the first time that the debate bell has been rung regarding Jenner’s history, or lack thereof, with plastic surgery, though Jenner has denied all claims that she has done anything more than lip injections.

“I’m not against plastic surgery,” she wrote on her website in 2017. “Full disclosure: I’ve only been under once before, when I went to the dentist and I didn’t react well; it really scared me. I threw up and I was SO nauseous the next day. But as of now, I only have lip fillers. Like I’ve said before, it has always been a huge insecurity of mine and I wanted to make a change.”

Addressing plastic surgery rumors again in a February 2019 interview with Paper magazine, the 20-year-old said that while she has “fillers” in her face, she’s never gone totally under the knife.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” Jenner said. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”