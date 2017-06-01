Kylie Jenner’s Ex Disses Her After She Flaunts New Romance With Travis Scott

It looks as if Kylie Jenner‘s ex, Tyga, is not a fan of her new romance with rapper Travis Scott and he made this clear when he liked a harsh comment about Kylie and Travis.

The cute new couple were photographed hanging out on May 30, and when the Rack City performer noticed that some fans were mocking them on Instagram, he just couldn’t help but to join in. One fan commented “let her know she DON’T got the juice lol,” and Tyga hit that “like” button. It may be subtle, but it’s still shade.

If you’re not familiar, “the juice” either refers to a certain magnetism a man can have to women, or just being awesome in general. It’s unclear if the comment was meant to diss Kylie or her man, but either way, it’s definitely insinuating that Tyga is better, and he seems to agree.

Since their breakup multiple reports have come out saying that Tyga wants his old girl back, but she’s happier than ever with Travis. Whether or not he has “the juice,” he’s still much more loyal and loving than Tyga was.

Check out Kylie and Travis in the pic below:

Tell us how you really feel #Tyga 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 31, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

