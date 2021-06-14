Kylie Jenner Divides Fans With 'Blistered, Shiny Fungus Infection' Looking Nails

By Stephen Andrew

Kylie Jenner is dividing her fans with a new nail design that at least one person referred to as looking "blistered" and like a "shiny fungus infection." Over on her Instagram page, Jenner shared a couple of pictures of her new nails, which are orange and have bubbles on them. It seems they are supposed to mimic water droplets, but that is not how some fans have seen them.

"Looks like an overgrown shiny fungus infection," one fan commented. "It looks like a cheese and makes everything more interesting," someone else added. Not everyone has been critical of the look, though, as one fan exclaimed, "These nails!!!!! Orange Creamsicle!!!!!!" It's clear that Jenner's fanbase is divided over the nails, and those on both sides are making their voices heard online. Scroll down to see the post as read what people are saying about the nails.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

"What the hell are those," one Twitter user asked.

prevnext

Someone else commented that the nails make them "so uncomfortable for some reason omg."

prevnext

Another user tweeted that the nails made them "cringe."

prevnext

A fan of Jenner's commented on her Instagram post that the nails are "beautiful," and someone else added, "Girl the nails adorable and pretty."

prevnext

Another person tweeted that they are "tired of these ugly trends."

prevnext

One more person joked that the "nails got pimples."

prevnext
0comments

Slide 7

One last Instagram follower commented that the nail look "reminds me of candied brittle."

prev
Start the Conversation

of