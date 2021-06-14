Kylie Jenner Divides Fans With 'Blistered, Shiny Fungus Infection' Looking Nails

Kylie Jenner is dividing her fans with a new nail design that at least one person referred to as looking "blistered" and like a "shiny fungus infection." Over on her Instagram page, Jenner shared a couple of pictures of her new nails, which are orange and have bubbles on them. It seems they are supposed to mimic water droplets, but that is not how some fans have seen them.

"Looks like an overgrown shiny fungus infection," one fan commented. "It looks like a cheese and makes everything more interesting," someone else added. Not everyone has been critical of the look, though, as one fan exclaimed, "These nails!!!!! Orange Creamsicle!!!!!!" It's clear that Jenner's fanbase is divided over the nails, and those on both sides are making their voices heard online. Scroll down to see the post as read what people are saying about the nails.