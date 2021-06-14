Kylie Jenner Divides Fans With 'Blistered, Shiny Fungus Infection' Looking Nails
Kylie Jenner is dividing her fans with a new nail design that at least one person referred to as looking "blistered" and like a "shiny fungus infection." Over on her Instagram page, Jenner shared a couple of pictures of her new nails, which are orange and have bubbles on them. It seems they are supposed to mimic water droplets, but that is not how some fans have seen them.
"Looks like an overgrown shiny fungus infection," one fan commented. "It looks like a cheese and makes everything more interesting," someone else added. Not everyone has been critical of the look, though, as one fan exclaimed, "These nails!!!!! Orange Creamsicle!!!!!!" It's clear that Jenner's fanbase is divided over the nails, and those on both sides are making their voices heard online. Scroll down to see the post as read what people are saying about the nails.
"What the hell are those," one Twitter user asked.
why have i not seen anyone talk about kylie jenners new nails….ummmmm pic.twitter.com/fzzCMoYb7B— katy (@sweetenedkaty) June 14, 2021
Kylie’s new nails are giving Dr Pimple Popper pic.twitter.com/y995KIuABv— Petty Wap (@GoldenGomez__) June 14, 2021
Someone else commented that the nails make them "so uncomfortable for some reason omg."
I'm completely in love with these nails 😍#KylieJenner #kylie pic.twitter.com/H0G7tTT4iw— kylie. (@teamkyliefamily) June 13, 2021
Another user tweeted that the nails made them "cringe."
I really don’t get the thought process. I usually love her nails lol— Petty Wap (@GoldenGomez__) June 14, 2021
A fan of Jenner's commented on her Instagram post that the nails are "beautiful," and someone else added, "Girl the nails adorable and pretty."
Kylie Jenner new nails look like herpes— xbratzdollx (@xbratzdollx) June 13, 2021
Another person tweeted that they are "tired of these ugly trends."
yall better not ask me for those ugly ass kylie jenner nails bye— mirian (@mmirian_) June 13, 2021
One more person joked that the "nails got pimples."
Somebody said Kylie nails look like they got herpes lmaoooooooooo— 🌞🌿 (@brownsand_) June 13, 2021
One last Instagram follower commented that the nail look "reminds me of candied brittle."