Kylie Jenner's Crimson Look Catches Fans Off Guard

Justin Bieber celebrated the release of his new album, Justice, with a star-studded party on Friday, March 26, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner decided to steal the spotlight with a sultry red bodysuit designed by LaQuan Smith. Jenner posted photos of the outfit, showing off the strategic cut-outs, on her Instagram account with the caption "the cherry on top." Friends and fans were quick to hype up her fashion bravery, including singer SZA who commented "Uh huh [heart eyes emoji]."

Jenner recently faced backlash after asking her social media followers to donate to makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who underwent serious surgery after an accident. Jenner shared the GoFundMe to her socials and donated $5,000 towards the goal of $120,000, but many were quick to criticize the billionaire, considering the fact that she could easily fund it all herself. Jenner released a statement on her Instagram story regarding the incident, arguing that it had been blown out of proportion.

"I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills," Jenner shared. "Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest."

"I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam," she continued. "After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought i’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate.”

"I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam," Jenner concluded. "Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help."