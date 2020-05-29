Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Are Twinning in New Side-by-Side Photo

✖

Kylie Jenner has an adorable lookalike in daughter Stormi! The makeup mogul showed just how similar she and her 2-year-old daughter are, sharing a photo Thursday of herself as a child alongside a picture of her toddler now on her Instagram Stories after a fan account initially made the comparison.

It's impossible to deny how much the mother and daughter look alike in the pictures, showing off their similar smiles and facial structures in the side-by-side. Kylie shared the original photo from which Stormi's visage was pulled Wednesday, in which she holds the little girl on her hip. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, "my forever."

Jenner has spoken before about Stormi's strong resemblance to her, saying in a July 2018 YouTube video that Stormi takes after her in many ways, except for her lips, which she gets from dad Travis Scott. "Stormi, she’s my twin," she said at the time. "She has the most perfect lips in the entire world. She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those."

Earlier this month, Jenner gushed over being a mom to "special gift" Stormi in a Mother's Day tribute, which they celebrated at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This little love of mine," Jenner captioned more goofy photos of the pair. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas." The previous year, Jenner called being a mom to Stormi "the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been spending time with her little one and Stormi's father, rapper Scott, amid the pandemic, despite the former couple's split in October. Jenner said of the news at the time on Twitter, "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority." Since then, the two have developed a friendly co-parenting relationship, throwing their daughter an elaborate 2nd birthday party in February and going on a Disney World trip as a family.

"Things are great with Kylie and Travis," a source told PEOPLE when Scott was spotted at Jenner's $36.5 million home. "They are not back together though." Another source told the outlet back in February of their family's circumstances, They are very happy."