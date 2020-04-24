Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie From Quarantine

Kylie Jenner is embracing the natural look in quarantine, sharing a new selfie forgoing makeup and hair extensions on her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 23. In a quick video, the 22-year-old posed in a pair of avocado-printed pajamas, her hair cut short and colored a reddish brown. "Avocado pajamas all day," she wrote, a quarantine uniform plenty of people can relate to.

View this post on Instagram 🥑🤍✨ #kylieskin A post shared by Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner (@kylieskin) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

The makeup mogul also shared the video on the Instagram page for her skincare line, Kylie Skin, letting fans know that her blemish-free face is the result of her own skincare products. Jenner recently made headlines for a no-makeup look on Sunday, April 19 when she she was photographed visiting best friend Stassie Karanikoloau in Beverly Hills. Jenner was snapped carrying snacks to her car wearing a pair of tie dye sweatpants, her face free of makeup and her hair pulled back.

This is probably the only picture of kylie Jenner that i find it relatable pic.twitter.com/ffdlktz16c — emily (@stylesorbit) April 21, 2020

Jenner opened up about her natural look during an Instagram Live with Karanikoloau, sharing that she's been happy to give her hair a break. "This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair. I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine," she said, adding that she's been treating her hair with masks and argan oil. Along with her hair, the reality star's nails are also getting some downtime. "I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats," Jenner admitted. "My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass!"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is currently quarantining with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, and she told Karanikoloau that she's doing her best to keep her daughter "entertained," since she's used to playdates with her cousins, True Thompson and Chicago West. "I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine," Jenner said. "She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day. I got a slip n slide but it's not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."