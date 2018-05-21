Kylie Jenner Blames Police After Showing up Late to Fan Event

Kylie Jenner is making it clear why she showed up “four hours late” to the opening of her pop-up shop in San Francisco Friday. The 20-year-old blamed police for her late arrival and told fans she’d get to her Kylie Jenner Pop Up Shops an hour early if she could.

ok for the few complaints i see saying i showed up “4 hours late” to my pop up. I want to make it clear i don’t get to choose what time i go. i would be there an hour before it opens if it were up to me. but it’s up to the police who … — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

Jenner’s fans lined up overnight to get access to the cosmetics store and to catch a glimpse of the makeup mogul — but some fans took to Twitter to complain about Jenner’s lack of punctuality.

“Everyone who camped out for Kylie’s pop up shop pissed at the world cause she came 6 hours late and was there for like 10 min,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Kylie legit got there 6 hours late and was there for 10 seconds [laughing my f—ing a— off] but it was a fun experience.”

Jenner felt the need to defend herself and took to Twitter to tell fans it was police’s fault why she was late to the event.

shut down the street at a certain time and let me know when they believe i should come because i feel strongly about being there to see everyone’s faces. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

“ok for the few complaints i see saying i showed up ‘4 hours late’ to my pop up. I want to make it clear i don’t get to choose what time i go. i would be there an hour before it opens if it were up to me. but it’s up to the police who shut down the street at a certain time and let me know when they believe i should come because i feel strongly about being there to see everyone’s faces,” Jenner wrote.

i came there a day early and set the store up myself so it would be PERFECT for you guys. if i didn’t love doing these pop ups and seeing you all i wouldn’t do them at all! — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

“i came there a day early and set the store up myself so it would be PERFECT for you guys. if i didn’t love doing these pop ups and seeing you all i wouldn’t do them at all!” she continued.

just gets to me when i see comments like i made everyone wait and i showed up hours late. when that’s just not the truth of the situation. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

“just gets to me when i see comments like i made everyone wait and i showed up hours late. when that’s just not the truth of the situation,” she wrote.

Jenner’s fans were understanding, for the most part, leaving comments like “At least you showed up” and “You’re not late, just everyone else is simply early.”

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks the new mom has taken to social media to clear up rumors in her name. Earlier this month, she reconfirmed that her daughter Stormi’s father is, indeed, Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott.

She shared an Instagram photo of herself and Scott together at the 2018 Met Gala. In the caption, she left two words meant to halt the speculation that Stormi is Jenner’s bodyguard’s child: “Stormi’s parents.”

The not-so-subtle Instagram came days after Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, made a statement denying any relationship other than “strictly professional” with Jenner.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Chung wrote Saturday, after online speculation surfaced saying Stormi looked like him. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

He continued: “There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”

Fans seemingly love to question the paternity of baby Stormi, as many wondered after her birth if Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga was the father.

The 28-year-old rapper quickly shut down those rumors, saying in March, “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner