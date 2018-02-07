Kylie Jenner Snapchats Family’s Stunning Floral Gifts Celebrating Baby’s Birth

Kylie Jenner’s heart is full of love and house is full of flowers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister welcomed a daughter, Stormi, on Thursday with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. To celebrate, the new mom and baby received lavish floral arrangements from her famous family, all of which were documented on Snapchat on Monday.

Jenner was gifted a massive bouquet of white, pink and red roses in an ombre pattern by sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The couple recently welcomed their own daughter, Chicago, via surrogate in January.

“Thank you Kim & Kanye,” 20-year-old Jenner wrote over the photo.

Sister Khloe Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child with NBA baller Tristan Thompson, sent the new mom a C-shaped floral design. The bunches of pastel-colored roses led many to believe Khloe hinted at the newborn’s first initial, but Kylie has since revealed Stormi iss her little one’s first name.

Kourtney Kardashian also surprised Kylie with the gift of flowers, but it was a heartfelt message that caught the new mom’s eye.

“My beautiful angel welcome to the world: You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you. Auntie Kourtney,” the eldest KarJenner sister wrote in a note alongside a bouquet of roses. Kourtney has three children of her own with ex Scott Disick; Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

Brother Rob Kardashian opted for a different surprise for Kylie’s new addition, sending over metallic silver mylar balloons that spelled out “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” for Stormi. Rob shares 1-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna.

The little one arrived on February 1 at 4:43 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Kylie’s boyfriend Scott likely sent over the grand display of pale roses that held a special meaning to the new parents. “443 from my [red heart emoji] a few days ago, the time she was born,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote alongside a photo.

While Kylie seems to be active on social media once again, she backed away from the spotlight during her secretive pregnancy from the time that news broke in September until she shared the birth announcement on Sunday.

“[Kylie] is relieved that her baby girl is here so she could share her ‘secret.’ She is looking forward to being out and about more,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday.

“She wanted her pregnancy to be low-key, but she misses parts of her old life,” the source continued. “For now, she wants to rest and bond with her baby. But she is also excited about eventually getting back in shape and going on dates with Travis. She says that she is ready to return to a more normal life.”